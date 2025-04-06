Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.73 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,720 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$81,939.60.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$11.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.52.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

