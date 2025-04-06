Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 118,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 76,598 shares.The stock last traded at $51.16 and had previously closed at $51.08.
Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.
Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF
The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.
