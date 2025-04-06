Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 118,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 76,598 shares.The stock last traded at $51.16 and had previously closed at $51.08.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,300,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,810,000 after acquiring an additional 852,178 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares during the last quarter.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

