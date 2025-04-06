Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,929 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $108,884.77.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 158.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Power Integrations by 12.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Report on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.