Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,362 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,577,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of HDV opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

