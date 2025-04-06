Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $43.65 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,888 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $43,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW opened at $130.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.05.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

