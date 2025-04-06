Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,421 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $44,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

