Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $41,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 5.1 %

PCH opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

