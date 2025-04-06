Wellington Management Group LLP Has $44.79 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $44,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Axos Financial by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

