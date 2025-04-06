ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,752,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,542,000 after purchasing an additional 694,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in CommScope by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 799,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 633,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 151.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 542,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

