Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,911 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $17,964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 148,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,889 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.21. This trade represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.