Pitcairn Co. Buys 5,662 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $2,270,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $742,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

