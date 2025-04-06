Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ANSYS by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $286.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.93 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.