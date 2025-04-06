Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,346 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $127.90 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $218.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

