Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,497 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.4 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

