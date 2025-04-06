United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after buying an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United States Steel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 556,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:X opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

