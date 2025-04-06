Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $138,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $236,928,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.