Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $138,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,302 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after purchasing an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $236,928,000 after purchasing an additional 547,509 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA Stock Performance
SE stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
