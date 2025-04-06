Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,381,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
