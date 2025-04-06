Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

