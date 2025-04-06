Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

