9,997 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWIN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at $523,167.66. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 over the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

