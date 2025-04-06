Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,585 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,600,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,429.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,004,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 964,378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

