Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,824,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $53,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,319,000 after buying an additional 488,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,634,000 after buying an additional 482,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $42,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.