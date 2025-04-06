Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

