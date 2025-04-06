Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CXM opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.86.
In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
