Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 259,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 104,455 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

