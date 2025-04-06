Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

