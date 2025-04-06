Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

