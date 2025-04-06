O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

STZ opened at $173.79 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

