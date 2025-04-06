O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,638 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

