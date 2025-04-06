O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,099,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 178,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

