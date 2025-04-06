CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Dimensional International Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.