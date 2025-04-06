International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

