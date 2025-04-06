CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 721 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.