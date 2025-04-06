CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,030,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

