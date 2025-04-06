Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $208,449.12 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $208,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,085,290.94. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,622,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $39.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 749.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 34.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,488,000 after buying an additional 2,232,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $46,172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zai Lab by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,115 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

