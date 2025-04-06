CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

