Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

