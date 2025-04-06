Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.
