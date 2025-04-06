Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.33 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 12815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Down 4.1 %

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 81.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.