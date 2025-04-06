iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 13079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $593.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 452,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

