NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 10171480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,777,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,774,000 after buying an additional 1,179,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,140,000 after buying an additional 7,930,598 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

