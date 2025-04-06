PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $139.77 on Friday. PTC has a 1-year low of $139.66 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

