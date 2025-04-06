Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $231.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.38.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $170.19 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average is $212.70. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

