Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

