Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,782,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth $46,003,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth about $11,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE CON opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

