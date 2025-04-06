Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $37.97 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515,015 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $37,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,330.02. This represents a 13.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

