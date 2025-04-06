Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,149,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $113,315,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after acquiring an additional 947,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 342,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

