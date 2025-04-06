Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 138,611 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $20.79 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.