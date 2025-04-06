Huntington National Bank Has $261,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 279.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.