Insider Buying: Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE – Get Free Report) insider Charif Elansari bought 60,000 shares of Dropsuite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.80 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$348,000.00 ($210,909.09).

Dropsuite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.99 million, a PE ratio of 392.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Dropsuite Company Profile

Dropsuite Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based software platform worldwide. It offers Dropsuite Website Backup, a cloud-based website and database backup, and monitoring service that allows website owners to securely backup, recover, monitor, and protect its website data; Dropsuite Email Backup and Archiving, a cloud-based email backup and archiving solution that helps organizations to securely backup, manage, recover, comply, and protect their email data; and Dropsuite for Microsoft Office 365, a backup and archiving solution for Microsoft's Office 365 suite of products, including exchange online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups, and Teams, as well as calendars, contacts and tasks.

