Insider Buying: Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dropsuite Limited (ASX:DSE – Get Free Report) insider Charif Elansari bought 60,000 shares of Dropsuite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.80 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$348,000.00 ($210,909.09).
Dropsuite Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.99 million, a PE ratio of 392.48 and a beta of 0.08.
Dropsuite Company Profile
