Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells $432,285.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 5.3 %

GWRE opened at $174.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.