Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells $432,285.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 5.3 %
GWRE opened at $174.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.
View Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.