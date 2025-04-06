Insider Selling: Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Sells 16,227 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris Dail sold 16,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$248,958.04.
Perpetua Resources Stock Performance
TSE PPTA opened at C$13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.91.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
